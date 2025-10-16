Ideal Target for Rays in Free Agency Projected to Receive Two-Year, $25 Million Deal
As the Tampa Bay Rays prepare for the offseason, they will have a couple of areas that they might want to seek upgrades for. Even though this was a team that finished under the .500 mark, they had a positive run differential and could be a contender in 2026 if things go right.
Fortunately, one of the reasons why the Rays should be better is that they will be back at Tropicana Field. Playing in a minor league stadium in 2025 was undoubtedly a challenge for the team, and it impacted how their schedule was constructed. While new ownership seeks a new permanent home in Florida, the team will at least have a roof over their heads.
On the field, there is a lot of promising young talent for the team led by a solid group of veterans. This winter, the team might look to move some of those veterans to recoup prospects and clear the way for some of their young talent.
Even if the team elects to move some veterans, they could still look to add to other areas to help the team improve as well. One position that could be looking to improve is at catcher. This was a position that the team didn’t get great production from after Danny Jansen was dealt. However, there is a potential option in free agency that could be affordable.
J.T. Realmuto Predicted to Get Two-Year, $25 Million Contract This Winter
One of the best options available in free agency is the veteran catcher of the Philadelphia Phillies. With the Phillies potentially shaking things up this winter, the future of their talented catcher remains uncertain.
Spotrac recently predicted that Realmuto’s value would be $25 million over the next two years, which is certainly a number that the Rays could get to with their new ownership group taking over. At 34 years old, the slugger might not be in his prime anymore, but he was still able to have an effective campaign in 2025.
Realmuto slashed .257/.315/.384 with 12 home runs and 52 RBI. With a fWAR of 2.1, he showcases that he can still be a very effective player. At the projected price point, he would be a massive upgrade for Tampa Bay at the position and would make a lot of sense for them to pursue. Furthermore, if the price is right and Realmuto believes he can contend with the team, the match could make sense.