Improving This Key Position is Biggest Need for Rays at Winter Meetings

With the winter meetings starting on Sunday in Orlando, the Tampa Bay Rays will be seeking to continue to improve their team heading into 2026.

So far this offseason, the Rays have already started to make some moves to fill areas of need. One goal that the team had was to improve their offensive production from the outfield after not receiving much from the unit in 2025 in that area.

Tampa Bay elected to sign Jake Fraley and Cedric Mullins so far to help in that area. Mullins will likely be an everyday player for the team, while they will try to get Fraley as many at-bats as they can against right-handed pitching. These two should help improve offensive production, especially in the slugging department, which was nonexistent for the team in 2025.

While that area is likely addressed, the team still has a couple of other needs to address. Adam Berry of MLB recently wrote about the most significant need for the Rays heading into the winter meetings being at catcher.

Catcher Needs Offensive Improvement

The catcher position has been one that has plagued the team for the last several years without a stable presence behind the plate. Danny Jansen was solid for the team in 2025 before they traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers, but after he left, the team didn’t receive much in the way of offense.

As the team heads into 2026, the two likely options behind the plate are Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia. Both got their fair share of playing time in 2025, but the numbers were below average at the plate for each of them. While there is some value in what they were able to accomplish defensively, the team has too many offensive voids in the lineup.

Of the two, Feduccia has at least had some offensive success in the minors. Perhaps as he settles into his role with the Rays, his offensive numbers will improve. Furthermore, the team does have an appealing prospect in Dominic Keegan, who could see playing time in the Majors in 2026.

Depending on the development of Keegan and where the franchise thinks he could be in 2026, they would be wise to try to add some help at the position. Even if they are solid defensively, the team can’t rely on playing Fortes and Feduccia for an entire season and expect success from the position.

