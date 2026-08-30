Junior Caminero Is Hands Down the Best 22-Year-Old in MLB

Recently, MLB.com published an article revealing who they believe is the best player in Major League Baseball at each age. In an article written by Will Leitch, he chose Tampa Bay Rays phenom Junior Caminero as the best 22-year-old in the game.

This season’s stats were a factor in the decision, but Leitch is going for the best overall player at each position rather than just one season’s stats alone. This means he believes Caminero is the best overall player at the age of 22.

This selection doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as Caminero has immense success under his belt already despite being in the middle of just his second full year in the Big Leagues.

He enjoyed a breakout year last season in 2025, being selected to his first All-Star Game and finishing in the Top-10 in American League MVP voting. He finished the year with 45 home runs, which was third in the AL and sixth in all of baseball, and 110 RBIs, which was sixth in the AL and eighth overall. Caminero also finished top-10 in the league in slugging percentage (.535).

Junior Caminero has taken production to another level

Aug 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) swings at a pitch during the eighth inning against San Diego Padres at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year, Caminero has proven that his breakout season was no fluke. Perhaps some of his numbers have improved. He is currently slashing .280/.366/.531 through 133 games, with 35 home runs, 84 RBIs, 81 runs scored, 68 walks and an .897 OPS.

The most notable improvement Caminero made in his game this year compared to last year is his plate discipline. His walk rate increased from 6.3% last year to 11.7% so far in 2026, nearly doubling his previous mark.

Not only is Caminero continuing to emerge as one of the most exciting young phenoms in the game, but he is a vital piece to the Rays’ lineup and is contributing to one of the best teams in baseball.

All 87 of Junior Caminero's career home runs: pic.twitter.com/QjntWSz3qF — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) August 27, 2026

The third baseman is right in the middle of what Tampa Bay has done this year, a team that has been in first place in a competitive AL East division since late June and owns the best record in the AL.

Among other players in the league who are 22 years old, whom Leitch considered to be runner-ups behind Caminero, are Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers, Sal Stewart of the Cincinnati Reds and Cole Young of the Seattle Mariners.

Caminero has become one of the league’s most exciting young talents who continues to get well-deserved recognition. Being selected as the best 22-year-old player in the game is just one of many forms of recognition that he has received and will continue to receive as he and the Rays aim to continue their success.