5 Notable Performers From Rays Blowout Win Over Twins

The Tampa Bay Rays cruised to a 12-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday afternoon at Charlotte Sports Park.

The Twins allowed seven walks, and the Rays tacked on eight hits to rally for a spring training-high 12 runs.

With the win, Tampa Bay improves to 2-2 in spring training, and there were five notable performers who helped lead the team to victory.

5 Notable Players In Victory Over Twins

Junior Caminero

Rays All-Star third baseman, Junior Caminero, has picked up right where he left off last season by showing off his elite power and bat-to-ball skills.

The 22-year-old is batting .375 through four Spring Training games, and he has already recorded three hits over 111 mph.

In his first at-bat, he grounded into a fielder’s choice, which scored Ben Williamson, who was acquired in a three-team trade from the Seattle Mariners that included Brandon Donovan being acquired by them from the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason.

Caminero did the most damage in his second at bat, where he laced a two-run singled to left field.

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay designated hitter, Yandy Díaz, showed a lot of plate discipline in his first two at-bats by recording two walks.

He showcased his power in the fourth inning with a solo home run to right field, extending the Rays' lead to 7-0.

Díaz hit a career-high 25 homers last season, and it is good to see the veteran slugger is already showing that same power early in Spring Training.

Jake Fraley

Tampa Bay’s outfielder Jake Fraley is a new addition, and he signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Rays for this upcoming season after originally being non-tendered.

After grounding out in his first at-bat, Fraley hit a bases-clearing double to right field to give the Rays a 6-0 lead. He later reached base again on a hit-by-pitch in the fifth inning.

While he had a solid day at the plate, his defense was even more impressive, recording two diving catches in right field in the game.

“Like I’ve always said for years, the analytics in this game, and having that card to put us in the right spot, is important. So I was already positioned a little bit to the line and in, so I was in a good position, and then after that it’s about getting a good read on the ball and being explosive,” Fraley told Chris Tilley.

Hunter Feduccia

Before last season’s trade deadline, Tampa Bay acquired Hunter Feduccia, who was a former catcher in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

After hitting .271 with 55 home runs and 308 RBIs in his time in the minor leagues, the Rays decided to give the veteran his chance to start in the MLB.

He struggled at the plate in his first season with the team, hitting just .148 across 88 at bats in 2025.

However, he was a standout for the Rays today as he blasted a 429-foot homer, which gave Tampa Bay a 10-0 lead.

Joe Boyle

After being traded from the Athletics, starting pitcher Joe Boyle got his crack at the MLB with the Rays last season.

While he is one of the most interesting pitchers in the league due to his elite fastball velocity and wipeout slider, his accuracy is what has held him back.

In his first Spring Training start, his command was no issue as he tossed two scoreless innings, finishing the game with no walks and two strikeouts.

Next Up

Tampa Bay will take on the Baltimore Orioles in its next contest on Wednesday afternoon, at 12:05 p.m., at Ed Smith Stadium.