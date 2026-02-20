Junior Caminero Projected To Carry Rays With Eye-Popping Statistic

The Tampa Bay Rays were certainly hopeful that Junior Caminero would reach his incredibly high ceiling to become the face of the franchise.

One of the most highly-touted prospects in the sport, he made his debut during the 2023 season. He was back in the minor leagues in 2024 before being called up in August, and has stuck since.

2025 was his first full season in the Major Leagues, and Caminero made an immediate impact. He had one of the best seasons for a player his age in MLB history, hitting 45 home runs with 110 RBI.

What does he have in store for an encore in 2026? Steamer Projections over at FanGraphs believe he is in for another huge season, producing as one of the best players in the MLB.

Junior Caminero projected for monster season

Sep 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) at bat against the Chicago Cubs during a game at Wrigley Field. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Caminero is projected to record a wRC+ of 137, which would be No. 10 in baseball. That is ahead of perennial American League MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals and former National League MVP Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies, who are both at 136.

The slugging third baseman is projected to play in 119 games and receive 522 plate appearances, producing a .278/.330/.540 slash line. Projected for 34 home runs, Caminero also has an elite ISO of .262, which would be fifth in the MLB.

Only Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Nick Kurtz of the Athletics and Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies are projected to have a better ISO number than the Rays star.

Only 22 years old, Caminero has already cemented his status as one of the best power hitters in baseball. His 100th percentile swing speed certainly helps, as the harder a player swings, the more damage is being done.

Matt Vasgersian thinks Junior Caminero and Luke Keaschall will both be AL MVP finalists this season 😳#MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/xQ1B32IxFx — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 14, 2026

If he can continue improving other areas of his game, such as pitch selection and putting the ball in the air more, his numbers will also take off. There is a lot to like about his future, even with the lack of a supporting cast around him outside of Yandy Diaz and Jonathan Aranda.

Justyn-Henry Malloy and Jake Fraley are the only other players projected to have a wRC+ in triple digits and positive Offensive Runs Above Average.

The games played are certainly an outlier compared to other projections on FanGraphs, but one thing remains consistent throughout all of them: Caminero is going to provide Tampa Bay’s lineup with otherworldly power numbers.

Steamer projects him for the seventh most home runs in the MLB despite projecting to finish 86th in plate appearances. If he can surpass those playing time projections, another 40/100 season should be well within reach.

