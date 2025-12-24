Brandon Lowe Reveals How Rays Handled Trading Him to Pirates

The Tampa Bay Rays were very busy recently, reshaping their Major League roster and organizational depth with a pair of trades.

After years of speculation, second baseman Brandon Lowe was actually on the move. He landed with the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team deal that also included the Houston Astros.

Heading to the Pirates along with the All-Star slugger are outfielder Jake Mangum and relief pitcher Mason Montgomery. The Rays are acquiring outfielder Jacob Melton and right-handed pitcher Anderson Brito from the Astros. Houston is receiving starting pitcher Mike Burrow from Pittsburgh.

In a separate deal, Tampa Bay traded starting pitcher Shane Baz to the Baltimore Orioles for a haul of prospects and a future draft pick.

Brandon Lowe was kept updated by Rays on trade talks

Apr 1, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Making trades is never an easy thing for a team to do. Fans hate to see productive players go, and a person’s life is being uprooted. To make this as easy as possible, the least a franchise can do is not pull the rug out from someone, and it seems that the Rays did at least that.

While making an appearance on Foul Territory, Lowe revealed that Tampa Bay had given him a heads-up when trade talks were intensified. They wanted him to be prepared that a deal could be going down in the near future, which is what eventually occurred.

There were some mixed emotions about leaving the only franchise he had known as a professional. He was a third-round pick of theirs in the 2015 MLB Draft and made his Major League debut in 2018.

However, he is excited about what is to come with the Pirates. He likes the direction things are heading with the franchise that finally turned some of their quality pitching depth into upgrades for the lineup.

There are some voids to fill on the Big League roster, namely, finding a second baseman to replace Lowe. He is one of the best offensive players at his position in baseball, and replacing him will not be easy. Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks would be an excellent pivot for the franchise.

But, as he stated, he knows how the business works when it comes to the Rays. When they see an opportunity to capitalize on value, they are going to make the most of it.

Coming off the second All-Star appearance of his career in 2025 and entering his final year of team control, Lowe’s value was never going to be higher. Tampa Bay knew that and took advantage, adding two long-term pieces with upside from the Astros.

