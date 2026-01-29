Rays' New Prospect Named Best Player for Team Not in Top 100 Rankings

With the offseason coming to a close for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team is getting set for pitchers and catchers to report soon. Furthermore, they will be excited to get all of the new faces to camp following a busy winter.

As expected, the Rays were one of the busiest teams in baseball this winter, and they have made a ton of moves to change how the roster looks. With the American League East being arguably the best division in baseball, Tampa Bay has been trying to find the balance between keeping up in 2026 while also looking toward the future.

Even though they made some nice moves to help this year, focusing on the future seemed to be a bit more of a priority for the team this winter. Trading Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz allowed the Rays to completely reshape their farm system, and this is a unit that is loaded now. With multiple Top 100 prospects in the system, Tampa Bay does have a lot of talent and depth after those players as well.

MLB contributors recently wrote about the best prospect from each team not to make the Top 100 from MLB Pipeline. For the Rays, it was the recently acquired Jacob Melton, for whom the franchise has high hopes.

Melton Could Be an Impact Player in 2026

Houston Astros left fielder Jacob Melton | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As the top prize in the Lowe trade from the Houston Astros, there is a lot of potential in the young outfielder. Even though he might not be considered a Top 100 prospect, Melton did get some experience in the majors last year, and that is always valuable for a young player.

While he might not have played well in a brief stint, he was very impressive in Triple-A despite an ankle injury limiting him a bit. For Tampa Bay, improving the outfield was a top goal of theirs this winter, and they were able to achieve that with a few additions.

This will afford them the ability to let Melton start the year in the minors if they see fit. Furthermore, they could also let him be a starter if he comes in and lights it up during spring training.

While he might not be the best prospect in the system for the Rays, he is one who could make an impact very quickly for the franchise. With the ability to steal bases, play good defense, and hit with some power, Melton is a very appealing young player.

