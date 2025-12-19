Rays Reportedly Moving Close to Blockbuster Brandon Lowe Trade With Astros, Pirates

For weeks, there have been rumors swirling that the Tampa Bay Rays were holding trade discussions involving second baseman Brandon Lowe.

On the surface, it was odd that a team in need of offense was dangling one of its most productive hitters in trade talks. An All-Star for the second time in his career in 2025, Lowe hit 31 home runs and drove in 83 runs.

That kind of production from second base is incredibly rare to find. He was one of only four players on the Rays, along with third baseman Junior Caminero, first baseman Jonathan Aranda and designated hitter Yandy Diaz, who performed above the league average at the plate in 2025.

Alas, it sounds as if Tampa Bay felt this was too good an opportunity to pass up, because they are reportedly moving in on a massive three-team blockbuster centered around Lowe.

Rays reportedly moving closer to trade with Astros, Pirates

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic on X, serious discussions are being held between the Rays, Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates. Lowe would be on his way to the Pirates with starting pitcher Mike Burrows heading from Pittsburgh to the Astros.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic added that if it is completed, Tampa Bay would be receiving outfielder Jacob Melton and right-handed pitcher Anderson Brito, both from Houston.

Rosenthal added that outfielder Jake Mangum and relief pitcher Mason Montgomery could be involved in the deal as well. They would be heading to the Pirates along with Lowe.

This would be a seismic trade for the Rays, moving one of the most productive hitters the franchise has ever seen. When healthy, Lowe is as productive as any second baseman in baseball with the bat.

Alas, this is likely the last chance Tampa Bay has to turn him into valuable assets. On an expiring contract, receiving two top 10 prospects from the Astros, and possibly more from Pittsburgh, is as good as it will likely get.

Should this trade be consummated, it will be interesting to see where the Rays go next. They have been involved in trade rumors with the Arizona Diamondbacks for their All-Star second baseman, Ketel Marte.

Could they pivot to making a deal for him? Potentially adding another young arm in Brito gives them more ammunition to make a deal with the Diamondbacks, who are seeking help on the mound.

There has to be more on the horizon for the team, because trading Lowe would create a massive void in the team’s lineup to overcome. Marte would certainly help replace the offensive production lost by trading Lowe, while also providing an upgrade defensively with his glove at the keystone.

