Rays 'On the Radar' As Trade Suitor for Diamondbacks All-Star Slugger

There have been a lot of trade rumors swirling around the Tampa Bay Rays this offseason. Most of them have involved the team trading away players.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe has been mentioned most often. A two-time All-Star, the team picked up the club option on him for $11.5 million, instantly making him a trade chip based on how they have operated in the past.

Designated hitter Yandy Diaz has also been mentioned in trade rumors for years. Alas, subtracting from an already underwhelming offense doesn’t make much sense for the Rays.

Rays named potential suitor for Ketel Marte

However, could they already have contingency plans in place to offset the potential loss of Lowe? According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Tampa Bay is one of the teams he has heard, ahead of the MLB Winter Meetings, that could be in on Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte.

“They need help, and Marte is their most valuable trade chip. The Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays, who have plenty of pitching, are all on the radar,” wrote the insider.

The Diamondbacks are on the search for pitching help, making the Rays an ideal trade partner. With Zac Gallen a free agent and Corbin Burnes recovering from Tommy John surgery, it should come as no surprise that Arizona is seeking reinforcements on the mound.

Tampa Bay has some intriguing young arms in its farm system that could be used as the centerpiece of a trade offer. They have a long history of developing pitchers and could be aggressive, offering Shane Baz or Drew Rasmussen in a deal for the slugging second baseman.

If the Rays are going to move Lowe, Marte would be an ideal replacement. They are arguably the two most productive second basemen in baseball when healthy, and the Diamondbacks All-Star has turned himself into quite an all-around player.

Ketel Marte would be major addition to Rays lineup

Over the last three seasons, he has produced 16.0 bWAR with a .283/.368/.519 slash line. An OPS+ of 141 has been produced along with hitting 89 home runs, 77 doubles and 11 triples.

Not only does he provide an impact at the plate, but Marte has turned himself into a stellar defender at the keystone as well. He had the best Range Factor, per Baseball Reference, in 2024 and has been positive in Defensive Runs Saved two years in a row.

Taking on a six-year, $116.5 million deal that was signed last spring goes against everything the Rays have done previously in their franchise history. But, with new ownership in place, maybe the checkbook will be opened up more in the near future.

Adding that salary without trading Lowe would be a great sign of things to come in the future. But if Tampa Bay does trade Lowe, using some of that money on acquiring Marte would make all the sense in the world as well.

