Breaking Down a Key Need for Rays During Winter Meetings This Offseason

With the winter meetings getting underway, the Tampa Bay Rays have a couple of needs that they would like to address.

Coming into the offseason, the Rays were certainly a team to watch for a number of reasons. With a desire to improve, Tampa Bay figured to be involved in the pursuit of some players to help make some upgrades for the team.

So far, they have started that process with the signing of a couple of outfielders to hopefully help their offensive production. The outfield for the Rays in 2025 didn't provide nearly enough for the lineup, and the franchise is shaking things up. The additions of Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley should hopefully help increase production in the slugging department.

While it is good that they started to address that area of need, there are still several more for the club to take a look at during the winter meetings. Adam Berry of MLB recently wrote about the Rays having a need to fill in their starting rotation and highlighted that a veteran who could eat innings would be ideal for the club.

Clear Need at Starter

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With the winter rolling on, there is undoubtedly a need for Tampa Bay in their rotation to help improve the unit. While there is some talent for the unit, there are also some looming question marks. The health of Shane McClanahan is one of the most significant factors for the team, and that could dictate how far the Rays can go in 2026.

If the southpaw is fully healthy and returns to form prior to injury, Tampa Bay will be receiving a massive boost for the unit. However, it’s impossible to predict what he will be able to provide to the franchise.

With that being said, it would behoove the team to add some depth to the unit. Fortunately, there are a number of starting pitchers that are available in free agency, and finding a veteran shouldn’t be too hard.

Overall, if the team is able to add a starter that can eat innings and provide some help at the back end of the rotation, this unit could be strong. There is a fair amount of talent with pitchers like Shane Baz, Drew Rasmussen, and Ryan Pepiot all performing well in 2025.

The health of McClanahan will be key for the team, but they also must add some insurance in case he misses time or isn’t the same pitcher as before. Fortunately, the team will have options, and this should be a relatively easy need to address.

