Buying Low on Free Agent Outfielder Could Help Solve Problem for Rays

The offseason has been hectic so far for the Tampa Bay Rays, with the team making a plethora of moves recently.

Even though the Rays have been busy, they still have yet to make a significant move to improve the team. To start the winter, they elected not to pick up the team option on their closer, Pete Fairbanks. This move came as a surprise, but it did free up a significant amount of money for the franchise to use this winter.

This is key with the payroll expected to be about the same for Tampa Bay, with a couple of needs on the roster. While the team will be returning a majority of their players from last year, there are a couple of areas that it makes sense to try and improve.

One of the positions that they need some help with is their outfield. While they have numerous options, they lack offensive prowess for the unit. Recently, they elected to part ways with Christopher Morel, further solidifying their need to add some help. One player in free agency could make a lot of sense, with it being a potential buy-low situation.

Cedric Mullins Could Be a Great Option

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

While Mullins had some great years in the past with the Baltimore Orioles, the slugger had a dreadful second half of the campaign after being traded to the New York Mets and didn’t help them at all for their playoff push.

It was indeed a tale of two seasons for the former All-Star, who slashed .229/.305/.433 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI in 91 games. The numbers with the Orioles were substantial, and he got off to an excellent start to the campaign. However, after the trade, he provided little value to the Mets.

With New York, he slashed .182/.284/.281 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 42 games. The numbers were shockingly poor for Mullins, but with a strong resume, that could present the Rays with an opportunity to sign him to a one-year deal and let him prove himself with them.

Even though he might not be a superstar, he can hit 20 home runs, steal some bases, and provide some good defense in the outfield. Assuming he bounces back from the poor second half with the Mets, he would be a nice addition to the Rays’ lineup and could be affordable for them.

