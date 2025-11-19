Rays' Free Agent Could Be Great Replacement if Mets Lose Edwin Diaz

The offseason is starting to heat up for the Tampa Bay Rays, and the team has numerous areas that they would like to address.

Coming into the winter, the plan for the Rays was a bit uncertain. With new ownership taking over, there was some hope that they might go in and look to make a quick splash in free agency. However, that doesn’t seem to be overly likely at this point.

Regardless of whether Tampa Bay spends more money or not, they are a team that is always savvy with their roster construction and makes the most out of what they have. This winter, the team made one shocking move that is somewhat against their general practice.

With a team option on closer Pete Fairbanks, the team elected not to pick it up, sending the right-hander into free agency. Not getting anything in return for a player of the caliber of Fairbanks is shocking, and it could be a mistake made by the franchise.

Now, the right-hander is one of the top closers available, and he could be in line for a multi-year deal this winter. With contenders always looking to add help for their bullpen, one team that could make a lot of sense for him is the New York Mets.

Fairbanks Could Be Replacement for Diaz

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As free agency starts to heat up, one of the top names has been Mets closer Edwin Diaz. New York has both Diaz and Pete Alonso on the free agent market, and neither seems like a lock to return at this point. While the team would certainly like to see them both come back, it all comes down to the dollars and cents.

If the team were to lose Diaz, there are going to be some options available to replace him, and Fairbanks would be near the top of that list. The right-hander was really strong for the Rays in 2025, totaling 27 saves and an ERA under 3.00. While he might not be the same shutdown closer as Diaz, he would also likely come at a fraction of the cost.

While money doesn’t seem to be too much of an issue for the Mets, they do have a lot of needs this winter. If Diaz does end up signing elsewhere, Fairbanks would provide them with a solid replacement and also give them some more money to be able to spend in other areas.

More Tampa Bay Rays News: