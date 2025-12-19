Rays Pursuit of Free Agent Slugger Was Thwarted by Aggressive Mets
The Tampa Bay Rays know that if they want to keep pace in the American League East, they need to spend some money.
The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays have been aggressive in free agency, addressing needs on the roster. They have handed out massive contracts to first baseman Pete Alonso, closer Ryan Helsley and starting pitcher Dylan Cease, and neither club may be done spending.
It is only a matter of time until the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees do something to upgrade their rosters as well.
Knowing what could be on the horizon, the Rays were making attempts at upgrading their lineup to improve the team’s offensive production. They made one addition, signing outfielder Cedric Mullins to a one-year deal to bolster the outfield.
Rays pursued Jorge Polanco but were beat out by Mets
However, their pursuit of a versatile infielder was thwarted by the New York Mets. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), Tampa Bay was making a push to sign free agent Jorge Polanco.
Alas, the Mets beat them to the punch, ultimately outbidding them for the veteran slugger. New York agreed to a two-year, $40 million deal with Polanco as part of their plan to help replace Alonso at first base.
The Rays had plans of using him as a super utility man across the diamond. He has played mostly second base the last four seasons, but has mixed in at third base as well. Earlier in his career, he logged innings at shortstop, too.
That kind of versatility was exactly what Tampa Bay was on the search for this offseason. Their lineup needed some pop, and Polanco could have provided it to them while helping address their need for depth at multiple positions.
A switch-hitter, manager Kevin Cash could have mixed and matched his lineup combinations depending on the opponent.
Jorge Polanco was exactly what Rays needed for lineup
Designated hitter Yandy Diaz and third baseman Junior Caminero are right-handed hitters. First baseman Jonathan Aranda and second baseman Brandon Lowe are left-handed hitters. Shortstop Taylor Walls is a switch-hitter and Carson Williams bats right-handed.
That would have been a lot of flexibility for Cash to maximize the team’s lineup. Adding a player of Polanco’s caliber would have also helped offset any potential losses the team has on the trade market.
Diaz and Lowe have both been mentioned prominently on the rumor mill. Trading one of them with the current lineup projection is hard to envision. Had Polanco been in the mix, moving either veteran would have been a little easier to stomach, knowing a capable player was already in place who could assume their spot in the lineup.
Alas, it wasn’t meant to be, with the Mets aggressively pursuing the veteran and landing him with a more lucrative offer.
