Former All-Star Catcher Could Be Solid Option for Rays in Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Rays have been very busy this offseason and made a lot of moves, but they have not been able to address one area of need.

Coming into the winter, the Rays had a desire to improve and try to snap a two-year playoff drought. While time will tell whether they can accomplish that or not, their offseason has been a bit of a mix of moves for the short-term and the long-term.

Right off the bat, the team was pretty aggressive in free agency to sign Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley to help the team in the outfield offensively. This was certainly an area of need for the team, and it was one that they wasted little time addressing. Furthermore, for the starting rotation, the team also brought in Steven Matz to compete for a spot.

While Matz was a relief pitcher last year, he has been a starter in the past, and Tampa Bay believes he can succeed back in that role. Even though they addressed two of their needs in free agency, one spot that they haven’t upgraded is behind the plate. Now, with options limited, they could turn to former All-Star Gary Sanchez to provide some help from an offensive standpoint.

Sanchez Could Provide Help Offensively

Baltimore Orioles catcher Gary Sanchez | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While he might not be a perfect fit or an everyday player behind the plate anymore, the Rays do lack offensive firepower from the position, and that is something that Sanchez would be able to help with. In 2025, he slashed .231/.297/.418 in 29 games. Injuries really derailed his campaign with the Baltimore Orioles, but the slugging percentage being over .400 is a strong number.

Currently, the two expected options for the Rays behind the plate are Hunter Feduccia and Nick Fortes. While there is some hope that Feduccia might be able to improve offensively based on his performance in the minors, Tampa Bay will need to see him be able to accomplish that in the majors.

Furthermore, while Sanchez wouldn’t be a perfect fit, he would at least be another option. With offensive production from shortstop and second base also a concern, the lineup for the Rays is going to look a little bit short at times if players don’t step up.

After missing out on some of the top options this winter, it will be interesting to see if Tampa Bay makes a move to improve behind the plate. If they do, a player like Sanchez could make some sense.

