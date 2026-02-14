Former All-Star Slugger Will Have Something to Prove With Rays in 2026

As the Tampa Bay Rays get set for the start of spring training, this will be a team that has a lot of new faces following a busy offseason. However, some of those new players will be trying to prove something.

Following a disappointing campaign in 2025, the Rays came into the offseason looking to shake things up. This was a team that had a couple of likely trade candidates coming into the offseason, and they did ultimately move their All-Star slugger, Brandon Lowe.

While it wasn’t a surprise to see him dealt, that is a massive loss of production for the offense, and it will be hard to replace. Following that decision, the projected lineup does look a bit short for the team heading into spring training, but they do have a couple of players who can help turn it around with good campaigns.

Adam Berry of MLB recently wrote about players with something to prove for the Rays heading into spring training. Newly signed Cedric Mullins made the list and certainly will be seeking a bounce-back campaign.

Mullins Can Be X-Factor

center fielder Cedric Mullins

After a good start to the season in 2025 with the Baltimore Orioles, Mullins was a desirable trade target at the deadline last year. The New York Mets ultimately pulled off a trade to acquire him, and it looked like a good move on paper for the team.

The talented slugger has a nice combination of power and speed, but he had a terrible couple of months with New York. Following the trade, he slashed .182/.284/.281 with just two home runs and 10 RBI in 42 games played. The numbers were shockingly poor for the former All-Star, and perhaps the change of leagues after being in the AL East for so long was a hard adjustment.

With the Rays, he will be getting a chance to prove that the second half of the 2025 campaign was a fluke, and he will be back in the division that he has spent nearly his entire career playing in. Currently, he figures to be the starting center fielder and perhaps could also be in the Top 6 of the lineup.

If both of those things hold true, Tampa Bay will need him to produce as he has throughout his career with Baltimore. If he ends up struggling, it could be Jacob Melton making a push to take over his job as one of the best prospects in the system.

