Rays' Projected Lineup Has Major Concerns Outside Top 4 Hitters

The Tampa Bay Rays are getting set for the start of spring training, and there will be plenty of questions that the team will need to answer quickly.

This winter, the Rays were both a buyer and a seller. This comes as no surprise with the team moving some veteran talent to replenish their farm system, while at the same time adding new veterans on one-year deals.

The American League East is going to be a challenging division this year, and Tampa Bay is hoping to be able to keep up. There is a lot to like about the potential upside of the starting rotation if things go right, but there are some fair concerns about whether this team will be able to put enough runs on the board. While there is some talent in the Top 4 of the lineup, the rest of it will have a lot to prove.

MLB contributors recently projected what the lineup could look like for the Rays on Opening Day. Despite a lot of moves this winter, the bottom part of the lineup is concerning.

Second Half of Lineup Has Flaws

Cedric Mullins

While the Top 4 in the projected lineup looks strong on paper, after that, it is going to be a major concern. In the projection, it was Cedric Mullins as the fifth hitter in the lineup, and he was tasked with protecting Junior Caminero.

That is going to be a tall task for Mullins coming off a really poor second half of the year. Furthermore, providing protection for one of the best young home run hitters in the league is going to be key. Following Mullins in the lineup was Gavin Lux, who figures to be the starting second baseman following the trading of Brandon Lowe this winter.

After Lux, it was another new addition in Jake Fraley, who is scheduled to be the starter in right field. Against right-handed pitchers, these two figure to be the starters. However, they will have a couple of platoon options in Ben Williamson and Justyn-Henry Malloy.

Rounding out the last two spots in the lineup were Hunter Feduccia and Taylor Walls. While the catcher position isn’t ideal coming into the season, the Rays will be hoping top prospect Carson Williams will be able to make an impact sooner rather than later at shortstop. Overall, this is a unit that has some serious issues in the lineup after their top four, and Kevin Cash is going to have to play a lot of matchups to get the most out of the unit.

