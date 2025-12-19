Giants Reportedly Interested in Trading For Rays' All-Star Slugger

As the offseason continues, the Tampa Bay Rays are a team that appears to be active in trying to improve, and there is no shortage of rumors surrounding a few of their players.

The 2025 campaign didn’t go according to plan for the Rays. Despite a good start to the year, the team ultimately hit a rough patch during the summer and started to fizzle out. By the end of the season, they finished eight games under .500, but this was undoubtedly a better team than the record indicated.

This winter, the plan has seemingly been to improve a couple of areas of need, and so far, that process has begun. In the outfield, the team has added sluggers Jake Fraley and Cedric Mullins to hopefully spark some more offensive production. For the rotation, the team signed veteran Steven Matz, who is going to get a shot at making the rotation.

If Matz doesn’t win a rotation spot, he was excellent coming out of the bullpen last year and could provide some depth in that area. While the team has made a couple of nice additions, there is a looming question mark regarding one of their star players and whether or not they will trade him.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle recently wrote about the San Francisco Giants being interested in Rays slugger Brandon Lowe.

Giants Make Sense for Lowe

Lowe has been a popular name mentioned this winter, and for good reason. The All-Star second baseman is coming off a fantastic campaign in 2025, slashing .256/.307/.477 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI. That type of production is hard to come by from the position, and a team like San Francisco would love to add that caliber of player.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers seeking a three-peat, the Giants know that it is going to be a challenge to dethrone them in the National League West. Last year, the team added Willy Adames over the winter and then Rafael Devers during the season. Buster Posey is clearly trying to improve the offense, and second base was a bit of a void for them in 2025.

For the Rays, it will be interesting to see what they end up doing with Lowe. With the team being interested in Ketel Marte from the Arizona Diamondbacks, they would likely be very willing to deal their All-Star if they were able to acquire him. However, Lowe is an impact player for the team and losing him without having a proper replacement would be hard to overcome.

