Marlins Seen as Potential Trade Partner for Rays' Star Slugger

The Tampa Bay Rays are getting set for the start of spring training, and the team will be hoping for a bounce-back year.

It has been a pretty wild offseason for the Rays, who have made a plethora of moves this winter. Tampa Bay was a team that showed some promise in 2025 but ultimately finished the campaign eight games under .500. With a positive run differential, there is certainly reason to believe that they can be better than their record ultimately indicated.

In order for the Rays to be successful in what is going to be a challenging division, they will need some things to go right. There are a number of players who are going to need to step up, but they fortunately do have some reliable veteran talent. However, one of those players could find himself in a lot of trade rumors.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Miami Marlins being a potential suitor for Rays’ slugger Yandy Diaz.

Should the Rays Move Diaz?

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

With the decisions this winter to trade Brandon Lowe and not exercise the team option on Pete Fairbanks, it would not be shocking if Diaz is traded at some point. This is a team that frequently moves veterans who are nearing the end of their contracts in order to restock their farm system.

Diaz certainly falls into that category, and depending on how the team performs in 2026, he could be a frequently talked-about name at the trade deadline if he isn’t moved this winter.

The star slugger is coming off a really impressive campaign last year, slashing .300/.366/.482 with 25 home runs and 83 RBI. Diaz was one of the best contact hitters in all of baseball, and still has some pop in the bat at 34 years old.

For the Marlins, due to his age and contract situation, the team likely wouldn’t have to part with any of their elite prospects, but he could undoubtedly make a solid impact for the team. Miami was a team that really came on in the second half of last year, and adding a player like Diaz to their lineup would really improve things for them.

As the offseason and regular season progress for the Rays, Diaz will certainly be a name to keep an eye on as a potential trade piece. Furthermore, the Marlins could end up being a potential trade partner if they can perform as they did in the second half of last season.

