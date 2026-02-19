Kevin Kiermaier's Influence Being Felt by Rays Young Star at Camp

For 10 seasons from 2013 to 2023, Kevin Kiermaier donned a Tampa Bay Rays uniform and anchored center field for the franchise. The four-time Gold Glove Award winner and 2015 American League Platinum Glove Award recipient returned to Port Charlotte to reunite with the Rays for the first time since his retirement.

Kiermaier, now 35, is two years removed from his playing career after brief stints with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. While he closed out his career in Los Angeles, his roots remain firmly in Tampa Bay.

However, his trip to Port Charlotte looked a bit different. This time, Kiermaier returned as an outfield consultant, working with the next generation of Rays players. He is embracing his new role as a mentor to the new wave of outfielders.

“I want to help guys who are highly motivated or might be, like, a defensive upgrade away from becoming the player they want to be,” Kiermaier said at Tampa Bay's camp. “I feel like with my routine and my knowledge and experience of playing the way I did out there — I played it very well, but I know I can coach it at a very high level as well.”

Kevin Kiermaier having instant impact on Chandler Simpson

May 22, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (39) prepares to hit batting practice before taking on his former teammates, the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. | Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

“I want the players and coaches to just kind of hear what I have to say on certain things and apply it to their game whatever way they choose.”

He made an impact and served as an inspiration to several current Rays players, including young phenom Chandler Simpson.

Like Kiermaier during his playing career, Simpson is known for his speed and now patrols the outfield. The 25-year-old left-handed hitting, right-handed throwing outfielder is entering his second season in the Big Leagues. Alas, he is relatively new to the position after playing exclusively in the infield in college.

Simpson in particular took advantage of the opportunity to work with Kiermaier at camp this spring, offering high praise while discussing his experience working with the 2024 World Series champion.

“He’s a true competitor who has an outstanding love for the game, especially defense,” Simpson said. “I’m just taking in everything that I can, learning everything, picking up any coins, any gems, any little things that give me that extra bit of advantage on the field.”

Chandler Simpson can learn a lot from Kevin Kiermaier

Sep 20, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Chandler Simpson (14) looks on against the Boston Red Sox in the ninth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It’s safe to say Simpson made the most of the opportunity to work with Kiermaier, who displayed game-changing defense in one of the game’s most demanding positions and is not relatively new to retirement.

“Not that with other people I'm not listening, but with [Kiermaier], my ears are that much more open,” Simpson said. “Somebody that's really just finished playing, so he's done it in today's game. So definitely been a lot of learning and just taking in everything, for sure, every word that comes out of his mouth.”

Kiermaier took notice of Simpson’s work ethic and his desire to become the best version of himself on the field.

“He cares about the product he puts out there on the field, and those are the guys that I want to be around,” said Kiermaier, who will be consulting with Tampa Bay throughout 2026. “I’m a lucky man to have a situation like this where I can think out loud to these guys and see what they can accomplish.”

Possessing the tools to be a difference maker, the Rays are hopeful Kiermaier can help Simpson unlock the full potential of his skill set.