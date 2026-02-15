Rays' Potential Leadoff Hitter Will Have Something to Prove in 2026

With spring training set to start soon for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team will be hoping to be better than they were in 2025. In order to accomplish that, they will need some players to step up.

This winter, the Rays were extremely active as both a buyer and a seller. The team made a couple of trades that were more geared toward the future and restocking a farm system that needed an influx of talent. However, while they might have been sellers on the trade market, they were aggressive in free agency, adding some veterans to help for 2026.

There were a couple of key areas that the team was clearly focused on improving, with the outfield and the starting rotation being at the top of the list. While they will be hoping that the new players will make a positive impact, it will also be key that some of their young players take a step forward. This is a team that has a good mix of young players and veterans, and the younger players stepping up will be key.

Adam Berry of MLB recently wrote about Rays’ young outfielder Chandler Simpson as a player with something to prove this spring.

Simpson Could Have a Breakout Season

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay is quite high on Simpson, as he is one of the few outfielders from the team in 2025 to actually still be on the team heading into the spring. The young outfielder had a very solid rookie campaign for the Rays last year, and he will be seeking to build on that. Last season, he slashed .295/.326/.345 with 44 stolen bases.

While he isn’t going to be a power hitter for Tampa Bay, he projects to be a strong option for them to use at the top of the lineup with his ability to run well and hit for contact. With a batting average of nearly .300, he certainly projects as a good leadoff hitter.

It was undoubtedly an impressive season for Simpson in 2025, but he can still fine-tune some things. Cutting down on being caught stealing will be one of those areas. He was caught stealing 12 times last year to lead the league, and that will be something to work on.

Overall, Simpson will be one of the young players that the team will be hoping can step up and be a significant contributor to the team. As potentially the leadoff hitter, he could set the tone for the team offensively.

