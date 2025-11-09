Key Position Surprisingly Named as a Need for the Rays This Offseason
The Tampa Bay Rays are seeking to have a strong offseason and get back into contention in 2026 after missing the playoffs last year.
It was a bit of a frustrating campaign for the team in 2025, with the campaign being a bit of a tale of two seasons. In the first half, the team was able to look like a contender in a very challenging American League East. Unfortunately, they couldn’t sustain it for a whole year and ultimately finished eight games under .500.
While the end result might not have been ideal, there is undoubtedly a good amount of talent on the team and reason to believe they will be better in 2026. With the team being sellers at the trade deadline, it presented them with the opportunity to showcase some of their young talent in the second half.
Tampa Bay is a team that prides themselves on having one of the best farm systems in baseball, and down the stretch one of their top prospects got called up. Unfortunately, he didn’t hit the ground running, and it has left some questions at a key position going into next year.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about shortstop being a position of need for the Rays this winter.
Shortstop Being a Need is Surprising
While it is a bit surprising to see shortstop being named a position of need, it is understandable as well. In 2025, it was primarily Taylor Wells getting the starts at the position, and he was a savant on the defensive side.
Walls was a Gold Glove nominee in the AL but ultimately came up just short of winning the hardware. Furthermore, why he is a great defender, his offensive game leaves a lot to be desired. While Walls’ defensive abilities bring value, he really isn’t capable of being an everyday starter.
Toward the end of the season, the team was able to call up Carson Williams, who has been regarded as one of the best prospects in the system. Unfortunately, he didn't perform all that well in a little over a month of action, and the position does have some uncertainties heading into 2026.
Even though the options might not be ideal right now, the Rays do have options and calling the position a need seems like a bit of a stretch. The hope will undoubtedly be that Williams is able to reach his potential quickly to begin the year and take over as the clear starter.