Rays Predicted To Be Contender in Early 2026 MLB Power Rankings

Will the Tampa Bay Rays be able to be a contender in 2026?

Nick Ziegler

Jun 6, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash (16) looks on in the dugout against the Miami Marlins at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Jun 6, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash (16) looks on in the dugout against the Miami Marlins at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
The offseason has officially started for the Tampa Bay Rays and the team will be getting ready for what should be an exciting winter. With new ownership taking over, there are some questions about how the franchise will attack the winter, and they could certainly go in a couple of different directions. 

Despite their record not being the best at the end of the year, this was a team that was a contender in the first half of the campaign and finished the season with a positive run differential. Unfortunately, an injury to Jonathan Aranda hurt them in the second half and offensive production from the outfield was a problem as well. 

While there are a couple of needs for the team this winter, it isn’t anything too crazy and the team could certainly be a contender. Unfortunately, they will have to earn it with the American League East likely to be the best division in baseball in 2026. However, the Rays might have the talent to keep up with the best of the best. 

David Schoenfield of ESPN recently wrote about the early power rankings for the 2026 season, and the Rays came in ranked 13th, making them a real threat to be a contender next season. 

Rays Deserve Strong Ranking

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero jogging
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Even though the end of the season might not have gone according to plan for Tampa Bay, they were a contender for a good chunk of the first half and there is reason to believe that they can sustain it. 

The Rays are fortunate not to have any impact free agents that could be leaving the team this winter. However, they do have two important decisions to make regarding some options on key players like Brandon Lowe and Pete Fairbanks. The team is widely expected to bring both of them back, but they could elect to trade them this winter. 

Seeing Tampa Bay coming in ranked 13th is very encouraging at this stage and it is a fair assessment of where they are. Compared to most teams, the roster is fairly set for the Rays without any major impending free agents. 

While being listed as an early contender is good, there are still some areas that the team should seek improvements. How they will do this could get creative, but with new ownership, it will be interesting to watch what the plan will be. 

Published
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20. He can also be reached at via email at NickZiegler26@gmail.com

