MLB Insider Believes Teams Will Consider Trading for Rays' All-Star Slugger

With the winter meetings coming up for the Tampa Bay Rays, the hot stove is starting to heat up, and rumors are beginning to fly.

As executives head to Florida for the winter meetings, things generally start to move both in free agency and on the trade market at this time. So far, there have been some notable free agents to join new teams and a couple of significant trades. However, most of the best players are still available, and there are still a lot of things to be sorted out.

For the Rays, while they likely won’t be involved in the pursuit of the top free agents, they do still have some needs and will be active. Furthermore, while they are looking to improve, the possibility of them moving some veterans in a trade is also there.

Tampa Bay is a team that very rarely likes to let a player go to free agency without getting anything in return, and they have a prime candidate for that category this winter.

Jeff Passan of ESPN recently wrote about teams considering trying to trade for All-Star slugger Brandon Lowe from the Rays.

Lowe Could Help Plenty of Teams

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

When looking at the trade market for second basemen, the top two choices are pretty straightforward. Ketel Marte appears to be the top option available from the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Lowe being a good option as well.

While it’s unclear how available Marte might be, if at all, this winter, Lowe could very well be dealt. The talented slugger is coming off a fantastic year for the franchise. In 2025, the All-Star slashed .256/.307/.477 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI. He was able to stay healthy for the most part and proved what he can do when on the field.

Adding that type of production to any lineup would help it, especially coming from the second base spot. The defensive numbers might not have been great for him, but he is capable of making up for that with his bat.

For the Rays, if they decided to deal Lowe, it would have to be for at least one solid prospect at this point. There isn’t currently a clear replacement for him, and they certainly wouldn’t be able to replace the 31 home runs that he totaled in 2025. Even though it would weaken the team in 2026 if they dealt him, it is understandable if the front office elects to trade him, given his value as high as it is going to be.

