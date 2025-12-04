Rays Could Move Top Prospect to Second Base if Brandon Lowe Gets Traded

With the winter meetings just days away, the Tampa Bay Rays will be seeking some ways to improve their team for 2026.

Coming into the offseason, there were a couple of notable needs for the Rays. So far, most of those needs have yet to be addressed. In the outfield, they did sign Jake Fraley to help provide some offensive help for the unit against right-handed pitching. However, that likely isn’t a move that is going to move the needle all that much. Recently, the signing of Cedric Mullins could be the move that solidifies the unit.

With needs in the rotation and at catcher as well, there is still plenty of work to be done. While Tampa Bay might look to add, it might also elect to trade a veteran or two. Even though they let closer Pete Fairbanks head to free agency without getting anything in return for him, they do have another notable impending free agent after the 2026 campaign who they might elect to deal.

Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about what the plan could be if they elected to trade All-Star slugger Brandon Lowe.

Could Carson Williams Replace Lowe?

While there is no certainty that Tampa Bay will be trading Lowe this winter, it is certainly a possibility. The All-Star slugger is coming off one of the best years of his career, and the team would be selling high. With 31 home runs in the 2025 campaign, he is one of the best offensive players at his position in the league.

There would undoubtedly be a number of suitors for him if they elected to trade him, and the team would be wise to listen to potential offers. However, while Lowe would certainly bring back a nice return in terms of a prospect, replacing his level of production would be a challenge.

One potential option for the team would be to slide top prospect Carson Williams over to second base and have Taylor Walls continue to start at shortstop. Walls was a Gold Glove nominee in 2025, but his hitting is what holds him back.

For Williams, he got a chance at the end of the last campaign, but didn’t hit the ground running. There is still a lot of work to be done for his game, but he also has a strong glove and can hit for power.

Overall, it seems likely that, whether it be this winter or during the summer, the team will decide to deal with Lowe. Like the team just recently did with Fairbanks, they can’t afford to let him go and get nothing in return.

