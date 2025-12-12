National League Central Teams Reportedly Checking In on Rays' Brandon Lowe

With the winter meetings in the rearview mirror for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team still has plenty of work to do this offseason.

It was undoubtedly a busy time for franchises in Orlando, Florida, during the winter meetings, with a couple of the top free agents signing with new teams and trade rumors circulating.

With teams starting to get a good picture of players who may or may not be available, the early conversations at the winter meetings can be key for getting deals done in the coming months. For Tampa Bay, they were undoubtedly part of the rumors and buzz with one of their players being mentioned as a popular trade candidate.

After picking up the team option on Brandon Lowe for $11.5 million, he instantly became a potential trade candidate for the Rays entering the final year of his deal. Tampa Bay is known for dealing players nearing the end of their contract, and Lowe figured to be no different.

Adam Berry of MLB recently wrote about two teams from the National League Central seeking offensive upgrades, checking in on the talented slugger from the Rays.

Pirates and Reds Check in on Lowe

Coming off an All-Star campaign in 2025, it is no surprise to see that Lowe has generated a lot of buzz in trade rumors. Last season, he slashed .256/.307/.477 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI. The 31-year-old has established himself as one of the best offensive second basemen in the game and could be a significant boost for teams seeking help in that area.

Furthermore, while he might not be the best defensive player, he is also capable of playing first base. This provides a bit more value, and at a very affordable price, makes him desirable.

For both of the NL Central teams, each are seeking upgrades offensively with both teams recently missing out on left-handed slugger Kyle Schwarber. While Lowe might not be that caliber of hitter, he can hit 30 home runs in a season and provide some good value.

While both the Reds and Pirates might be interested, the Rays won’t be looking to simply give Lowe away. He is an integral part of their lineup as well, and without a clear replacement right now, holding on to him might be the best move. However, it is wise for them to listen, and a team desperately seeking help could always overpay.

