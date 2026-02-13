Nick Martinez Shares What He Will Provide Rays With This Season

With spring training underway, Tampa Bay Rays fans are getting to see some of the new faces on the roster for the first time.

The newest acquisition that has jumped right into action is pitcher Nick Martinez. Signed right at the onset of spring training, he fills a void on the staff as someone who has experience both as a starter and a reliever.

That swingman role is an important one, especially for a team that has as many questions with its rotation as the Rays do. It is anyone’s guess what Shane McClanahan and Steven Matz will provide the team coming off injuries.

Martinez can certainly fill that void, as the plan is to deploy him solely as a starting pitcher right now. But that isn’t the only thing that he is planning to bring to the team, with clubhouse camaraderiebeing another asset.

“I think camaraderie is that special sauce that's in championship-winning teams,” Martinez said, via Ryan Bass, on X. “If we can create a culture in here of being good teammates and playing to win, it's going to be a fun year.”

The veteran right-handed pitcher also added that he is excited to get to work with some of the young talent on the team, such as fellow starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and third baseman Junior Caminero.

Veteran pitcher Nick Martinez, who agreed to a one-year deal with Tampa Bay said he’s excited to be joining the #Rays, pitch in the rotation and play with young talent like Junior Caminero and Shane McClanahan. Martinez is known as a fantastic teammate, and said he’s hoping to… pic.twitter.com/OQpm7PArXb — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) February 11, 2026

Martinez knows what it takes for a team to make a postseason push. He was a key relief pitcher for the San Diego Padres in 2022, making seven appearances while throwing 11 innings and allowing only one run.

Last year, he played an integral role in helping the Cincinnati Reds secure a wild card spot. Alas, their stay in the postseason was short, having to face off against the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

He is certainly correct that if a culture can be created, the winning will soon follow. Tampa Bay believes he can help in that regard, as he received $13 million guaranteed from the club.

He has a $9 million salary for the 2026 season and a $20 million mutual option for 2027. That option for next year includes a $4 million buyout, so at a minimum, Martinez will earn $13 million from the Rays.

#Rays deal with Nick Martinez includes $9M salary, and a $20M mutual option for 2027 with a $4M buyout. So he's guaranteed $13M. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) February 10, 2026

With that kind of guarantee, it is easy to understand why he is being used as a starting pitcher exclusively. That is a lot of money to pay a reliever, evidenced by the fact that Tampa Bay paid a $1 million buyout instead of retaining closer Pete Fairbanks for an $11 million option.

