Nick Martinez Shares What He Will Provide Rays With This Season
In this story:
With spring training underway, Tampa Bay Rays fans are getting to see some of the new faces on the roster for the first time.
The newest acquisition that has jumped right into action is pitcher Nick Martinez. Signed right at the onset of spring training, he fills a void on the staff as someone who has experience both as a starter and a reliever.
That swingman role is an important one, especially for a team that has as many questions with its rotation as the Rays do. It is anyone’s guess what Shane McClanahan and Steven Matz will provide the team coming off injuries.
Martinez can certainly fill that void, as the plan is to deploy him solely as a starting pitcher right now. But that isn’t the only thing that he is planning to bring to the team, with clubhouse camaraderiebeing another asset.
Nick Martinez planning to bring camaraderie to Rays
“I think camaraderie is that special sauce that's in championship-winning teams,” Martinez said, via Ryan Bass, on X. “If we can create a culture in here of being good teammates and playing to win, it's going to be a fun year.”
The veteran right-handed pitcher also added that he is excited to get to work with some of the young talent on the team, such as fellow starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and third baseman Junior Caminero.
Martinez knows what it takes for a team to make a postseason push. He was a key relief pitcher for the San Diego Padres in 2022, making seven appearances while throwing 11 innings and allowing only one run.
Last year, he played an integral role in helping the Cincinnati Reds secure a wild card spot. Alas, their stay in the postseason was short, having to face off against the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
He is certainly correct that if a culture can be created, the winning will soon follow. Tampa Bay believes he can help in that regard, as he received $13 million guaranteed from the club.
He has a $9 million salary for the 2026 season and a $20 million mutual option for 2027. That option for next year includes a $4 million buyout, so at a minimum, Martinez will earn $13 million from the Rays.
With that kind of guarantee, it is easy to understand why he is being used as a starting pitcher exclusively. That is a lot of money to pay a reliever, evidenced by the fact that Tampa Bay paid a $1 million buyout instead of retaining closer Pete Fairbanks for an $11 million option.
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.