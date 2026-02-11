Rays Signing Veteran Starting Pitcher Was a Very Wise Move

The Tampa Bay Rays are getting set for the start of spring training, with pitchers and catchers starting to arrive. With the offseason finally starting to come to a close, a recent addition filled an area of need.

Coming into the winter, Tampa Bay was hopeful to be able to make some moves to help the team contend not only in 2026, but in the future as well. The Rays always try to find the balance between putting a good product on the field, but also being mindful of the future.

That was the case this winter, with the team being both a buyer in free agency and also a seller on the trade market. In free agency, the team brought in a number of veterans who should help the team compete in 2026. However, they also traded away players like Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz for prospects with the future in mind.

Just recently, the team was able to land right-handed veteran Nick Martinez in free agency. Even though this was a late addition in free agency, the veteran could provide some excellent value and insurance to the rotation.

Martinez Provides Excellent Depth

Prior to the signing of Martinez, this was a rotation that certainly had some upside but had a few major question marks as well. At the top of the unit, the return of Shane McClanahan is arguably the most important thing for the franchise this season.

When healthy, the southpaw can be one of the best pitchers in baseball. However, he hasn’t been on the mound for the last two years, and it’s impossible to predict what he is going to be able to bring to the table in 2026.

Furthermore, another free agent addition, Steven Matz, is going to be trying to transition back from being a relief pitcher in 2025 to a starter. This is a bit risky as well and can be hit or miss for pitchers.

With both of those spots rightfully having some question marks, adding Martinez makes a lot of sense for the franchise. In 2025 with the Cincinnati Reds, he was 11-14 with a 4.45 ERA. Even though the numbers might not have been as good as they were in 2024, he did eat a lot of innings, and that is a very valuable thing. Overall, there is a lot to like about the move, and this is a good insurance policy for the Rays with a couple of question marks in the rotation as of now.

