Orioles Signing Star Closer Widens Gap in AL East for Rays This Offseason

The offseason is starting to heat up with free agents beginning to sign with their new teams. Even though the Tampa Bay Rays will be relatively quiet on that front, their division has already been very aggressive.

Coming into the winter, there was some slight hope that with new ownership, the Rays might look to make a splash this offseason. However, the focus for the new ownership is to find where Tampa Bay will be playing long-term, but spending is expected to come in the near future.

That will be key for the franchise to be able to sustain success long-term. While the Rays have always been good in the division despite a lack of spending, the rest of the teams might be starting to pull away a bit.

Last year, this was a division that sent three teams to the playoffs and nearly had the World Series winner. Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, they seemed to be a bit behind the other teams, and that gap hasn’t gotten closer. So far, the most significant move for the team has been the signing of Jake Fraley, but that sadly doesn’t move the needle much. However, others continue to make splashes.

The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly agreed to a deal with relief pitcher Ryan Helsley, further proving their attempts to improve the roster.

Orioles, RHP Ryan Helsley reportedly agree to 2-year deal, per multiple reports including @MLBNetwork insider @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/fqTsvDt09C — MLB (@MLB) November 29, 2025

Division Keeps Getting Harder

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

So far, the Rays have seen three of the four other teams in their division make a significant upgrade already. The Orioles have now acquired Taylor Ward to go along with Helsley, the Toronto Blue Jays signed Dylan Cease, and the Boston Red Sox traded for Sonny Gray.

With some significant financial commitments going to those players, Tampa Bay simply isn’t capable of pursuing players just yet. This is a team that, despite new ownership, is still not likely to spend this winter. However, while they might not elect to spend, they do have some needs.

Now that Helsley is going to the Orioles, that is likely one less destination for Rays free agent Pete Fairbanks. The closer of the Rays made sense for Baltimore, but they have instead gone in another direction. With the teams within the division continuing to likely be aggressive this winter, it would behoove Tampa Bay to try to make an upgrade or two as well.

Depending on how things continue to shake out, it’s getting hard to envision the Rays being able to keep up with these other teams.

More Tampa Bay Rays News: