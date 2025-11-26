MLB Executive Believes Rays Are Going to Start Increasing Spending Soon

The offseason has started for the Tampa Bay Rays, and the team has begun to make some moves to improve their roster and fill some holes for 2026.

Coming into the winter, the Rays knew that they were going to be a team that needed to make some improvements in order to keep pace in the American League East. This is a division that has quickly emerged as one of the best in baseball, with every team besides Tampa Bay also spending money.

Despite operating with a low payroll, the Rays have always found a way to grow and develop talent in their system, which has led to success. However, they struggle to keep the talent long-term, and the franchise seemingly operates in cycles. Coming into 2026, there is a good amount of talent on the team and a reason to believe that they can compete.

However, teams within their division are already starting to improve, and the Rays don’t appear like they will be making a massive splash just yet.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN recently surveyed MLB executives on a variety of topics, one of which involved what small-market team might start to make some noise. One executive stated that while it might not happen this winter, change is coming soon for the Rays.

"Remember, the Rays have new ownership," another executive said. "It may not show up in payroll this offseason, but it should soon."

New Ownership Should Increase Spending

Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Due to Tampa Bay focusing on fixing Tropicana Field so they have a real ballpark to play in for 2026, and the team also needing a long-term home, it’s understandable that ownership isn’t going to go crazy this winter with spending.

As shown by the decision to let Pete Fairbanks head to free agency rather than pick up his team option, the payroll for the team likely won’t increase much this winter. However, as shown by the Baltimore Orioles within their division, their new ownership has already started to invest more money in the payroll compared to the previous regime.

Tampa Bay might not be a massive spender right now, but with a new stadium likely coming soon, they will want to make sure a good team is on the field for their new era of the franchise. Hopefully, the team will start to become bigger spenders in the near future, especially considering the division that they play in.

