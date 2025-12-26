Phillies Free Agent Slugger Should Be Priority for Rays This Offseason

With the start of the new year right around the corner, there is still plenty of offseason to go for the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays have some new needs following a couple of trades, but one position should still be a top priority.

It has been a hectic offseason for Tampa Bay, who has been active both on the trade market and in free agency. In typical Rays fashion, they have made additions to help them in the short term, while also keeping an eye on their long-term outlook.

So far this winter, they have added a few notable free agents with Cedric Mullins, Jake Fraley, and Steve Matz coming in. While those veterans will help the team in 2026, they did make some blockbuster deals that had an eye on the future.

With Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz both being dealt, it has created a couple of new needs for the team. However, one position in particular is still a need and a spot that has plagued the team for a while. That position is behind the plate, with offensive production being nonexistent in recent years.

J.T. Realmuto Should Be Top Target

With the Rays showing a bit of a willingness to spend this offseason and freeing up some more money following the trade of Lowe, upgrading behind the plate would be ideal. While Realmuto wouldn’t be a long-term solution for the team, he would improve them for 2026.

In 2025, the former All-Star was able to perform well, slashing .257/.315/.384 with 12 home runs and 52 RBI. Even though his numbers aren't at the All-Star level they used to be, he can still be a very effective player behind the plate.

It is a bit surprising that he hasn’t re-signed with the Philadelphia Phillies yet, but he is arguably the best option at the position in free agency. While he might be the top catcher available, he is 34 years old and on the downside of his career.

A fair market deal for him figures to be a one or two-year commitment, which aligns nicely for the Rays. The franchise is hoping that Dominic Keegan can be the answer for them behind the plate soon, but he still needs time to develop.

Other options like Hunter Feduccia and Nick Fortes didn’t provide much for the team last campaign and starting them a whole season could lead to some issues. With that being said, continuing to be aggressive in free agency and landing a player like Realmuto would help the team immensely.

