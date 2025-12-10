Rays Continue To See AL East Get More Challenging Following Orioles Signing Star

The winter meetings are underway for the Tampa Bay Rays, and they have seen yet another star player join a team within their division.

In 2025, the American League East was one of the best divisions in baseball. Three teams from the division made the playoffs last year, and the Toronto Blue Jays nearly won the World Series. So far this winter, the competition within the division has only gotten better.

The Blue Jays have been one of the most aggressive teams in free agency thus far, making two impact additions to their starting rotation with Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce coming over. Furthermore, the Boston Red Sox have already added Sonny Gray in a trade this winter.

However, one team that also missed the playoffs in 2025 has been trying to make significant strides forward, and that is the Baltimore Orioles. After adding Taylor Ward in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels for Grayson Rodriguez, the team has just reportedly signed All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso to a five-year deal.

Alonso Further Improves AL East

Pete Alonso's $155 million deal is the second-largest contract ever given out by the Orioles, only trailing Chris Davis' 7 year, $161 million deal pic.twitter.com/OMafP72cpv — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 10, 2025

Even though the Orioles don’t have a history of spending big in free agency, that narrative has started to change. With new ownership taking over, Baltimore is beginning to open up their wallets and trying to improve.

While some of their offseason decisions weren’t the best last winter, the team is looking to improve their standing in the division this year. With the addition of Alonso, this is once again one of the best lineups in all of baseball on paper.

Even though 2025 wasn’t a strong campaign for Baltimore, this was a team that had the most wins in the AL the two seasons prior. With an improved lineup led by Alonso and Ward coming over, the Orioles should once again be feared in the AL East.

For the Rays, with the competition continuing to get harder in their division, it’s hard to envision that adding Cedric Mullins and Steve Matz are moves that will help them keep up in 2026. With the division improving immensely already, Tampa Bay has to try to figure out a way to keep up.

As the winter meetings continue, it will be interesting to monitor what the plan for the Rays is going to be. With a top trade candidate in Brandon Lowe, moving him is starting to make more sense, as their chances of being a contender begin to slip.

More Tampa Bay Rays News: