Rays' Star Slugger Has Emerged as Popular Trade Target at Winter Meetings
With the winter meetings heating up in Florida, the Tampa Bay Rays have a player who has seemingly become a popular trade target.
It has been a busy offseason so far for the Rays, and things might only be getting more wild in the coming days. So far, Tampa Bay has made some nice additions to the team in some areas of need.
Firstly, the team was able to sign veteran outfielders Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley to provide some more offensive firepower for the unit. Improving the slugging ability of the unit is going to be key for the lineup improvement.
Furthermore, after letting Pete Fairbanks go to free agency, it opened up a bit of a void in the bullpen. That was filled with the team bringing in Steve Matz on a multi-year deal. The southpaw just recently transitioned to the bullpen, and he should be a good addition for the unit.
Even though the team has been adding players this winter, there is certainly a possibility that they look to trade a veteran or two as well. Recently, Jon Morosi spoke about the market heating up for slugger Brandon Lowe.
Lowe is a Popular Player
After making the All-Star team in 2025 thanks to a fantastic season, it is no surprise that Lowe is starting to generate interest on the trade market. The talented slugger is coming off a year in which he slashed .256/.307/.477 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI.
The offensive numbers for the 31-year-old in 2025 were awe-inspiring, and there are few players who can achieve those stats at second base. In addition to Lowe, Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks is a popular name being thrown around, but the Rays’ slugger could generate more interest based on his affordable contract of $11.5 million for 2026.
At the level that he is capable of producing, that is a very affordable number for Lowe if a team were to trade for him. Furthermore, if Tampa Bay elected to move the slugger, they should be able to get a decent return. However, who would fill his shoes would be the real question.
There isn’t a clear internal option at the position capable of doing what Lowe did offensively, and if the team wants to contend, that could be an issue. However, even if they do trade Lowe on his expiring deal, they could turn right back around and pursue another option that perhaps is more affordable and under team control for a more extended period of time.
