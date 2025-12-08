Former Rays Starting Pitcher Predicted To Sign With Orioles in Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Rays watched their American League East rivals get off to aggressive starts this offseason in free agency.

A gap already exists between them and their divisional foes when it comes to spending power. The Rays are never going to be near the top of the league when it comes to payroll, but they have to spend a little bit of money to remain as competitive as possible.

They did that, looking to upgrade their lineup by signing veteran outfielder Cedric Mullins. He is projected to handle center field duties, providing a little bit of pop and speed. Prior to 2025, he was a highly-regarded defender as well.

Rays rivals making big moves in free agency

It is better than nothing, but it doesn’t compare to what their rivals have done. The Toronto Blue Jays wasted no time looking to improve their team after winning the AL Pennant this year.

They bolstered their pitching staff, signing Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce, who is making a return to the MLB after dominating in the KBO.

The Baltimore Orioles addressed their bullpen needs, signing Ryan Helsley to a multi-year deal. Earlier in the offseason, they also re-acquired Andrew Kittredge from the Chicago Cubs and signed Leody Tavares.

They likely aren’t done adding, looking to upgrade a pitching staff that struggled mightily this past season. With more reinforcements needed, it should come as no surprise that they have been predicted to sign a veteran with whom Tampa Bay is familiar.

Orioles predicted to sign Zack Littell

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Zack Littell (52) circles back to the mound between pitches in the third inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zack Littell has been predicted by Will Laws and Nick Selbe of Sports Illustrated to sign a deal with the Orioles this winter.

After spending 2.5 seasons with the Rays, he was traded ahead of the deadline this past summer to the Cincinnati Reds. He ended up starting Game 2 of their National League Wild Card Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After spending the first five seasons of his Major League career as a relief pitcher, Tampa Bay transitioned him into a starter, and it has worked. He doesn’t have dominant stuff to rack up strikeouts, but he isn’t going to walk many people and is reliable from an availability standpoint.

In 2025, he made a career-high 32 starts, while also throwing the most innings in a single season with 186.2. Littell had a 3.81 ERA between the Rays and Reds, striking out 130 batters.

The only shortcoming that he has in his game is home runs allowed. However, that would almost assuredly drop if he were to play with Baltimore, leaving the friendly hitter confines of Steinbrenner Field and Great American Ball Park.

