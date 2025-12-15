Rays' Free Agent Has Become Top Option Available at His Position

The Tampa Bay Rays have wrapped up the winter meetings and will be continuing to try to improve this offseason. Surprisingly, a player that they let go to free agency is still available despite a lot of buzz.

So far this winter, the Rays have been a fairly active team trying to improve and get better from the 2025 campaign. This was a group that showcased some talent and promise but ultimately fell short. However, the franchise believes that they can contend this coming season and are going to be trying to improve.

So far, they have been able to upgrade the outfield with the additions of Jake Fraley and Cedric Mullins. These two outfielders were brought in to help upgrade the offense for the team, and they now have several options to use.

Furthermore, at the winter meetings, the team signed southpaw Steven Matz to a multi-year deal. The left-hander was a relief pitcher in 2025 but could be going back to the rotation with Tampa Bay.

While there was a good amount of player movement at the winter meetings, one pitcher who is surprisingly still on the market is former Rays closer Pete Fairbanks. The team made the bold decision not to pick up his team option, making him a free agent.

Fairbanks One of the Top Options Still Available

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

So far this winter, there have been a number of relief pitchers who have already signed, and the market is getting a little thin. For Fairbanks, this is shaping up well for him, and he is arguably the best option available. So far, the money and years have been flying for bullpen arms.

A pitcher of the quality of Fairbanks is likely going to be following in those footsteps, and he is arguably the best option left. In 2025, the right-hander was able to have a strong campaign, totaling 27 saves and a 2.83 ERA. Even though his price tag was going to be high, he figured to be an excellent trade candidate for the team.

As the Rays wait to see where he ends up going and how much he receives in a contract, they could come to regret their decision not to pick up the option. Based on what the market looks like so far, they have to be a bit concerned that they made the wrong decision. Time will tell about Fairbanks’ value on the open market, but there’s no doubt that he is one of the top options available.

More Tampa Bay Rays News: