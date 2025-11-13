Rays' Free Agent Pete Fairbanks Makes Sense for AL East Rival in Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Rays have started up their offseason, and there are going to be some big decisions to make in the coming months.

This offseason, the team has already seen quite a bit of change with new ownership coming in and taking over. The hope is that long-term, the Rays will start to spend money, and a new home seems likely as well.

These should both be good things for the franchise and help them remain competitive. Tampa Bay’s ability to compete with such a low payroll year after year has been impressive. The front office and the coaching staff do a great job identifying and developing talent, and the team has reaped the benefits.

However, with the payroll likely not to increase all that much this winter, the team recently had to make a tough call on a player for whom they held a team option. Shockingly, they elected to let him go into free agency, where he will be one of the best players available at his position.

Contributors for The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the Baltimore Orioles needing a closer, which could result in them pursuing Rays free agent Pete Fairbanks.

Fairbanks Could Go Within Division

Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Due to a lackluster winter last year that resulted in the team struggling in 2025, Baltimore is expected to be aggressive this offseason in trying to improve. They were able to move a lot of veterans at the trade deadline and should have plenty of money to spend.

They will have a couple of significant needs, but improving the bullpen and, in particular, the closer is going to be key. Felix Bautista is already ruled out for 2026, and the Orioles are going to need a closer if they are to compete.

Adding Fairbanks would certainly solve their need at the closer spot with the right-hander having a plethora of experience in the AL East. Last year, he totaled 27 saves and an ERA under 3.00. He would be a great fit on paper for them, and it would be interesting to see if he lands a multi-year deal.

It was a bit surprising that the Rays weren’t able to pick up his option and trade him this winter, and now, as a free agent, he very well could be going to another team within the division. While losing Fairbanks for nothing certainly stung, seeing him go within the division would be worse.

