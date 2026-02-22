What the Rays are Quietly Prioritizing in Bullpen Roles

With spring training officially underway for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team will be anxiously awaiting the start of the 2026 campaign. However, there is still plenty to figure out for the team between now and then.

Following a very busy offseason, the Rays are hoping to be able to snap what has become a two-year playoff drought. With a lot of new faces coming in, Tampa Bay will be hoping that the decisions made this winter will help not only in 2026 but in the future as well.

The team really focused on improving their outfield and their starting rotation this year. Both of the units saw significant changes from the last campaign, and the hope is that they are better.

Furthermore, another one of the key decisions made by the team was not to pick up the team option on closer Pete Fairbanks. This has created a noticeable void for the unit, and one that will have to be filled. While the team could potentially still seek some external options to help out, there is some good talent on the team.

Will Rays Use Closer By Committee?

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Griffin Jax | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Over the last few years with Fairbanks, the right-hander was the primary closer for the team and was a solid producer. Now, Tampa Bay could end up going back to using multiple high-leverage pitchers in order to close out games as they have previously done with success.

With matchups always being key in late innings, this strategy can work with the right talent, and the unit does have some good depth. While there will be some concern regarding the shoulder of Edwin Uceta, they do have some other good arms in the bullpen.

Due to the injury and uncertainty surrounding Uceta, the Top 3 for the unit is going to be Griffin Jax, Garrett Cleavinger, and Bryan Baker. Of those three, Jax figures to be the one who could have the potential to evolve into a primary closer for the team. However, utilizing a matchup bullpen if everyone is buying into their roles could be a great thing.

Overall, the unit certainly has the potential to be good, but the loss of Fairbanks is undoubtedly significant. The additions made during the year last summer were certainly geared toward moving on from the closer, and Tampa Bay is usually good at being one step ahead of things. Hopefully, Uceta will be ready for Opening Day, and if he is, the unit could be strong.