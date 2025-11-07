Rays Not Picking Up Option for Star Relief Pitcher Was Wrong Decision
With the offseason now fully underway for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team has already had to make a number of moves to kick off the winter.
This offseason is figured to be an interesting one for the franchise with new ownership taking over, which always brings a bit of uncertainty. Fortunately, the very talented front office of the Rays is still in place, and they know how to navigate things well.
Tampa Bay had a couple of big decisions to make right away regarding some player options, and on the final day of the deadline, they made up their minds on some players. Firstly, Taylor Wells had his option picked up with another option added for 2027. The talented defender was a Gold Glove nominee in the American League and will be remaining with the team as a defensive specialist.
Furthermore, they then made the easy decision to pick up the option of All-Star Slugger Brandon Lowe. This was likely the easiest decision for the team to make based on his production in 2025. However, while Lowe might have been an easy choice to bring back, the team somewhat shockingly decided not to pick up the option for right-handed reliever Pete Fairbanks.
Not Picking Up the Option Was the Wrong Choice
This was a somewhat shocking move by the team on Thursday, with most assuming that the Rays were going to pick up the option and then likely trade him. Now, the closer of the Rays will be hitting free agency and based on some recent signings of relief pitchers, will likely secure more money.
Tampa Bay must not have believed that they were going to be able to get a prospect in a trade worthwhile enough to pick up the option, and they clearly didn’t have plans to pay him as much as they would have had to.
Still, a pitcher of Fairbanks’ caliber figured to be able to net them something in a trade this winter. It is shocking that the team didn’t decide to go down that avenue, or at the very least bring him back and then potentially move him at the trade deadline if things weren’t going well.
Now, the team will have a void in the back end of the bullpen, and they essentially lost their closer without getting anything in return. It was undoubtedly a head-scratching move by the Rays, and it will be interesting to see what the plan is going to be moving forward this winter.