Rays' Free Agent Signing Projected to Have Solid First Year With Franchise

With pitchers and catchers reporting for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team will be hoping to snap a two-year playoff drought.

Despite being a playoff contender most years, the Rays have taken a bit of a step back over the last two campaigns. This winter, they made a lot of changes and hope that they are going to be able to compete in what could be a very strong American League East.

This was a division that saw all the other teams spend a lot of money, and that is simply something that Tampa Bay can’t do just yet. Once their stadium situation is settled, the hope is that they will be able to keep up with spending.

Despite the payroll still being low, they were able to be active in free agency. Tampa Bay made a couple of veteran signings that they hope will improve the team for 2026. Improving the starting rotation and the outfield were two of the top priorities, and they addressed both of them.

One of the early signings that the team made was to bring in Steven Matz. The left-hander is going to be switching back from the bullpen to being a starter. This is not an easy thing to accomplish, but he does have a long history of being a starter.

Matz Projected to Have Solid Season

Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Matz | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

FanGraphs recently released their projections for Matz in 2026, and Tampa Bay would likely be pleased with them. The southpaw was projected to total a 7-8 record with a 4.06 ERA and a fWAR of 2.1. For a pitcher that is expected to be likely fifth in the rotation, that wouldn’t be a bad year.

The last time Matz was a starter in 2024, he had a tough campaign with the St. Louis Cardinals. In that year, he totaled a 5.08 ERA, and the move to the bullpen helped turn things around for him in 2025. Last season, he totaled a 3.05 ERA in 53 appearances.

How the southpaw will transition back to being a starter will certainly be something to watch this spring. If things don’t go well, he could always move back to the bullpen, where he succeeded last year. However, both he and the Rays seemingly believe that he is going to be an effective contributor for the rotation. If the projections hold up, Tampa Bay and Matz will likely be pleased.

