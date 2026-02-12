Breaking Down Why Rays' Rotation Has Massive Upside This Season

With pitchers and catchers starting to report around baseball, the start of spring training is right around the corner for the Tampa Bay Rays. As the team heads into the new year, they will be hopeful that one unit in particular will be strong.

It was a busy winter for the Rays as expected this offseason. Like normal, Tampa Bay rarely leaves a stone unturned and will try to get the most out of every deal they make. They were certainly involved in a number of trades this winter, but a couple of the most notable ones were geared toward the future a bit.

While it wasn’t surprising to see the team trade Brandon Lowe in the final year of his contract, it was a bit surprising to see them move Shane Baz. The right-hander was still under team control, but Tampa Bay traded him to the Baltimore Orioles for a slew of prospects.

Dealing Baz did leave a bit of an opening in the rotation, but this unit has taken shape heading into the spring and it looks like it can be formidable in 2026.

Rotation Has High Upside

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming into the year, one of the greatest strengths for Tampa Bay could be the starting rotation. This is a unit that has some serious talent, but also a couple of questions. Recently, the signing of veteran Nick Martinez to a deal has helped round out the unit and given them some needed insurance.

While there are some young arms who will likely get a chance in, this is a unit that could compete in the American League East. At the top of the rotation, the duo of Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen can be one of the best in the league if McClanahan can remain healthy.

The star southpaw hasn’t pitched in the majors in two years, but things are trending in the right direction for him. If he is healthy, he is an All-Star pitcher and is going to be key to the success of the team.

Furthermore, another pitcher who is a bit of a question mark is Steven Matz. Following a strong year as a relief pitcher, he will be moving back into the rotation for Tampa Bay, hoping to find some success from earlier in his career.

Even though the unit does have some question marks, there is a lot of upside to go along with it. If pitchers can stay healthy, this could be a Top 10 rotation in baseball.

