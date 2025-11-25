Rays Have New Emerging Future Star Atop Team's Prospect Rankings

Notoriously, the Tampa Bay Rays have done a great job of developing young pitching talent, sometimes taking on players who didn’t pan out with previous franchises and turning them into useful pieces on the Major League roster.

That development ability is a big reason why the Washington Nationals hired Blake Butera away from the Rays to become their Big League manager. They are hoping that he can help develop their impressive young core to elevate the franchise back to contention.

Despite losing a key part of their staff, Tampa Bay is still regarded as a pitching development factory. This should present a lot of excitement about the future of their new No. 1 prospect, pitcher Brody Hopkins.

Brody Hopkins named Rays No. 1 prospect

Baseball America has listed him atop the organization’s rankings, a change from recent updates. Shortstop Carson Williams and outfielder Theo Gillen were Nos. 1 and 2, and both featured in the top 100 of the sport.

Hopkins has surpassed both of them, according to Baseball America, and should be featured unanimously in top 100 rankings when they are completed in the preseason for 2026.

Originally a sixth-round pick of the Seattle Mariners in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Winthrop University, he was acquired by the Rays in the Randy Arozarena blockbuster trade ahead of the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline, along with outfielder Aidan Smith.

Standing an imposing 6-foot-4, the right-hander has all of the tools a team wants to see from a potential front-end starter.

Baseball America is bullish on his outlook, naming him for multiple superlatives when taking a look at who in Tampa Bay’s system has the best individual tools.

Brody Hopkins has tools to become a star

He was picked as the best athlete, best fastball, best curveball and best changeup. A former two-way player, it makes sense that his athleticism shines through, since he became a pitcher full-time only a few years ago.

Already possessing two mid-90 offerings, a four-seam fastball and sinker, Hopkins has been expanding his repertoire even more. He has a nasty slider, and he added velocity differentials with his cutter and curveball.

In his first season with the Rays organization, he made 25 starts, throwing 116 innings with a 2.72 ERA and 141 strikeouts, pitching for Double-A Montgomery.

It would not be a surprise to see Hopkins get some time with the Major League team at spring training next year and start the campaign off at Triple-A Durham. He looks ready for the next challenge and step in his development.

