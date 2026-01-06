Rays' Ideal Target in Free Agency Predicted to Sign Multi-Year Deal With Phillies

As the offseason rolls on for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team will be continuing to try to make some improvements. With a couple of needs in the lineup, one position figures to be a pressing one to address.

It has been an interesting offseason for the Rays so far, with the team being both buyers and sellers. To kick off the winter, Tampa Bay was aggressive and added a couple of talented free agents to help improve areas of need. With the outfield being an issue for the team in 2025, they added Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley to help provide them a boost in that area.

Furthermore, with the starting rotation needing some depth, the team signed veteran southpaw Steven Matz to a multi-year deal. However, while the signings for the team filled needs, they then traded Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz, creating a couple of more holes once again.

While there is still a long offseason to go, the Rays have some notable positions to still address. One of which is behind the plate at the catcher position. Unfortunately, options to truly upgrade are a bit limited.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Rays’ ideal target in free agency, J.T. Realmuto, would sign with the Philadelphia Phillies this winter.

Realmuto Would Be a Perfect Fit

When looking at the options in free agency behind the plate, the clear top choice is Realmuto. Even though he might not be in his prime anymore, he has proven to still be an excellent catcher, and he would provide Tampa Bay with a significant boost offensively behind the plate.

Currently, the top two options for the Rays behind the plate are Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia. Both of these players got opportunities in 2025, but neither performed well offensively. Furthermore, there is an appealing prospect for the team in Dominic Keegan coming up through the system, but whether or not he will be ready in 2026 to make an impact is yet to be determined.

If the Rays are genuinely trying to compete in 2026, Realmuto makes a lot of sense for them to target in free agency. However, convincing him to leave the Phillies and what they have built there over the last couple of years will be challenging. At this stage in his career, winning is likely paramount for Realmuto, and Philadelphia gives him a great chance to do that.

