Rays Land All-Star Slugger in Hypothetical Three-Team Trade Proposal

As the offseason rolls on for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team is starting to take shape for next year, but there is still plenty of work to be done.

Following the winter meetings, there was a ton of news and rumors surrounding player movement and what might happen for the rest of the offseason. So far, the Rays have been able to add a couple of veterans to both their lineup and pitching staff to hopefully improve those units.

However, Tampa Bay is going to be playing in one of the most challenging divisions in baseball, and continuing to get better should be the goal. There have been some rumors surrounding what the team might do with Brandon Lowe, and also that they might look to make a significant upgrade to their lineup.

One player who has seen his name mentioned as a potential trade candidate is CJ Abrams of the Nationals. Shortstop is undoubtedly a need for Tampa Bay currently, and he would be a nice upgrade.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently proposed a hypothetical three-team deal between the Rays, Nationals, and Los Angeles with Tampa Bay landing All-Star CJ Abrams.

Rays Get a Star Infielder

Brad Mills-Imagn Images

In this blockbuster trade proposal, the Rays landed Abrams, Patrick Copen, and Robert Hassell III. Going to the Dodgers were Brandon Lowe and Griffin Jax. Furthermore, Washington brought in prospects Carson Williams and Zyhir Hope.

This would undoubtedly be a massive deal for all teams involved, and it would help solve some needs for each. Starting with the Nationals, they are a team that is going to be heading deeper into their rebuild with a new regime taking over. Abrams has been up and down with the franchise and moving on from him and MacKenzie Gore this winter could happen.

For the Dodgers, adding Lowe and Jax helps them win now and continue to build their team for a potential three-peat. In terms of the Rays, while they are giving away some valuable assets, both proven in the Majors and not, Abrams is a controllable All-Star talent.

Tampa Bay is a team that desires improvement, and if Abrams is playing at his best, he has shown the ability to be one of the best shortstops in the game. Pairing him alongside Junior Caminero on the left side of the infield would be very appealing, even if it cost them a prospect like Williams.

Overall, while this would undoubtedly be a blockbuster deal, Abrams should be considered an interesting name to monitor for the team.

