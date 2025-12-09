Rays Predicted to Trade All-Star Slugger This Offseason Despite No Clear Replacement

With the winter meetings underway, the Tampa Bay Rays will be a very busy team trying to figure out how to help create the optimal roster heading into the season.

It has already been an interesting offseason, as expected, for the Rays. With new ownership coming in, there was some early hope that the team might start to spend a bit. However, that isn’t going to be the case just yet, with the team seeking a new ballpark.

Furthermore, that was proven evident even more so with the decision not to exercise the team option on closer Pete Fairbanks. This saved the Rays quite a bit of money, but he was a talented player for the franchise and an essential part of the bullpen. Tampa Bay electing not to try to trade him was a bit surprising, especially considering that he seemingly had a strong market in free agency.

While it was undoubtedly a negative that the team let Fairbanks go in free agency for nothing, they have added two outfielders so far to help improve their offensive production from that position group. Now, they will have another central question looming with one of their top players.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Rays potentially trading All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe this winter.

Will Tampa Bay Trade Lowe?

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

With Lowe heading into the final year of his contract after the Rays elected to pick up his option, he is a prime candidate for the team to trade this winter. The All-Star slugger is coming off an outstanding campaign, in which he slashed .256/.307/.477 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI.

There are a few second basemen who can produce at that level offensively, and that makes him very valuable. There would be numerous suitors for whom he could make sense, and his ability to play first base as well is a major positive. While defense might not be his strong suit, he can make up for that offensively.

With the Rays seemingly operating as usual with new ownership, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the team elects to move Lowe. Not only would they be able to save some more money, but they would get a good prospect in return.

Furthermore, if the decision is made to trade him, it’s hard to see how that type of offensive production is going to be replaced. More than likely, it would be a bit of a waving of the white flag on trying to contend in 2026 if they deal their All-Star without a logical replacement ready.

