Rays Looking for Help at This Position in Addition to Catcher in Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Rays have their work cut out for them this offseason. They are in a brutal spot, competing in an American League East that has four other teams able and willing to spend money that they just do not have at their disposal.

Operating on such a tight budget is one of the reasons why the Rays parted ways with closer Pete Fairbanks. They could not justify paying him $11 million for the 2026 season, so they declined his club option and paid a $1 million buyout.

There is now a void at the backend of the bullpen that will have to be addressed. Early front-runners for the closer role are likely Edwin Uceta, Griffin Jax and Garrett Cleavinger.

Don’t expect Tampa Bay to spend lavishly on bullpen arms this offseason. Instead, whatever money they are going to spend will go toward finding a catcher to upgrade behind the plate.

Rays seeking infield help along with catcher

Alas, that isn’t the only position they are looking to improve. As shared by Jorge Castillo of ESPN, with such a small amount of money committed to the Big League roster right now, the Rays are also going to be on the lookout for help in the infield.

“With only $29 million in guaranteed financial commitments for 2026, they will be seeking a catcher and perhaps a utility infielder,” he wrote.

Victor Caratini and Danny Jansen are two players who have been mentioned as possible targets behind the plate.

Caratini last played with the Houston Astros and would provide some pop to the lineup. Jansen was signed last year by the team before being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers ahead of the deadline this summer.

Utility infielder isn’t something that has been mentioned yet this offseason, but it has come out of the General Manager Meetings held this week in Las Vegas. However, it is something that does make sense.

Rays should look for offensive upgrades in infield

Right now, the Rays look prepared to have Taylor Walls as their starting shortstop. A defensive whiz who was a finalist for the Gold Glove Award this year, he offers very little production at the plate.

Their top prospect, Carson Williams, didn’t look quite ready for a full-time Big League role during his first taste of the Major Leagues in 2025. If they can find a more offensive-minded option at the position, it would make sense to bring someone in.

Naming a utility infielder is telling because Tampa Bay may eventually have a need at second base as well. Brandon Lowe, who had his $11.5 million club option picked up, may be on the move in the near future.

Like Fairbanks and designated hitter Yandy Diaz, the slugging second baseman is considered one of the best trade chips that could be on the market this offseason.

A team that is in desperate need of offense trading away one of their most productive hitters seems counterproductive. Alas, Lowe fits the mold of the kind of player the team has notoriously moved throughout the history of their franchise.

Veterans such as Amed Rosario, Paul DeJong and Willi Castro could fit the bill as players who won’t require long-term commitments or break the bank but can fill in at several positions around the diamond.

