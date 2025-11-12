Rays Predicted To Address Need at Catcher Signing Astros Free Agent

The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to upgrade their offense this offseason, and a few positions could be in line for a shakeup. One spot in the lineup to keep an eye on is the catcher.

The Rays have been seeking help behind the plate for a while at this point. It has been a thorn in their side since inception, struggling to consistently find catchers who can produce with the bat and behind the plate defensively.

Tampa Bay made several moves during the 2025 season, trying to find answers at the position. Nick Fortes was acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins, and the team also added Hunter Feduccia after trading away Danny Jansen and Ben Rortvedt.

Despite that shake-up, the front office wants to find more help this offseason. Free agency is thin on options, with J.T. Realmuto being the clear-cut No. 1 option.

Rays predicted to sign Victor Caratini

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

However, there are some players available who would be upgrades for the Rays. One of them is Victor Caratini, who has been predicted to sign with Tampa Bay by Steve Adams, Anthony Franco and Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors.

Most recently with the Houston Astros, he has spent the majority of his career as a backup catcher. But improvements with the bat in the last two seasons should provide him with a chance to sign a deal with a team that would give him a larger role.

The Rays would certainly fit that bill. They are desperate for offensive upgrades, and Caratini would be a massive one behind the plate.

Over the last two seasons, he has an OPS+ of 105, producing a .263/.329/.406 slash line with 20 home runs and 76 RBI in 660 plate appearances. He also has an above-average 108 wRC+.

His walk rate went in the wrong direction in 2025, but his strikeout rate continued to be well below the league average. The ball is put into play consistently, and he has been hitting more fly balls and fewer ground balls, resulting in better overall production.

Victor Caratini's bat more than makes up for defensive shortcomings

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There are some concerns about his defensive performance. He consistently grades well when it comes to blocking balls in the dirt, but his framing and arm aren’t super consistent.

There are some ebbs and flows to how he performs behind the plate, but that is a trade-off Tampa Bay should be willing to live with if he can continue producing above-average numbers with the bat.

MLB Trade Rumors has predicted Caratini to sign a two-year, $14 million deal. At that price, the Rays are going to face a lot of competition for him on the free agent market.

The edge they will have is selling him a chance to play more than a 50/50 split. He would be their starter and could receive some at-bats as a designated hitter as well, depending on what happens with Yandy Diaz.

