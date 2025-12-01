Rays Make Addition of Former Orioles Manager to Organization Official

The Tampa Bay Rays organization has undergone some sizable changes this offseason when it comes to front office personnel, their development and coaching staffs.

Several people within the organization received much-deserved promotions earlier in the offseason. The franchise is under new ownership as well, which has provided a boost of optimism for the future.

Their developmental and coaching staff have been poached a bit by other organizations. The Washington Nationals hired Blake Butera to become their new manager. First base coach Michael Johns is following him to the Nationals as his new bench coach.

Given all of the restructuring and departures thus far, it was only a matter of time until Tampa Bay made some additions to the organization. On Monday, a rumored move became official.

Rays officially add Brandon Hyde to front office

Former Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde will be joining the front office as an advisor. The Rays announced that he will be a senior advisor in their baseball operations department.

It didn’t take long for him to get back into baseball after being fired by the Orioles after a 15-28 start to the 2025 campaign. Baltimore named third base coach Tony Mansolino the interim manager in his place. And earlier this offseason, the Rays hired someone the Rays are very familiar with: Craig Albernaz.

The Orioles were arguably the most disappointing team in baseball in 2025. They missed the postseason because of the horrible start they got off to, never able to climb back into the race.

It was a tough break for Hyde, who was hired ahead of the 2019 season with the franchise in the midst of a full teardown and rebuild. Over his first three seasons at the helm, the team went 131-253.

Brandon Hyde has experience developing young talent

But, during that time, some incredible young talent was being stockpiled via the MLB draft and trades. All those losing seasons began to pay off in 2022, when the team won 83 games. The following year, they won 101 games, taking home the American League East title, and he was named AL Manager of the Year.

Another playoff appearance was made in 2024 following 91 regular season victories. Alas, the team fell short in both postseasons, failing to win even a single game. That, coupled with the brutal start to 2025, was enough for the organization to move on from Hyde.

In his new role with Tampa Bay, he will be working with both the Major League team and minor league affiliates. His experience working with and successfully developing so many young players with Baltimore will assuredly help in his transition to a front office role from the dugout.

