Rays Reportedly Add Former Orioles Manager to Front Office Role

The Tampa Bay Rays have been relatively busy this winter in terms of roster moves, but they have reportedly made a nice addition to their front office as well.

Considering that the Rays have never been big spenders, they have always had to have a strong front office capable of making tough decisions with an eye always toward the future. Tampa Bay is a team that will rarely let a good player leave in free agency without getting something in return for them.

This mindset has kept them very consistent with one of the best farm systems in baseball year after year. The constant surplus of young and affordable talent has resulted in them generally putting a good and competitive product on the field.

The front office, led by Erik Neander, has always been considered to be one of the best in baseball. Recently, the unit might be getting even better with the addition of a new face.

FanSided’s Robert Murray reported that the Rays are expected to add Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde to their talented front office.

Brandon Hyde is in talks to join the Tampa Bay Rays in an undisclosed role, sources say. While nothing is done, the former Orioles manager is expected to land in Tampa. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 26, 2025

Hyde is a Great Addition to the Franchise

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

This appears to be a great hire by the Rays with Hyde having a lot of success with the Orioles and an impressive coaching resume. The former manager will reportedly be joining the front office in a senior advisor role.

While he has mostly been a coach throughout his career, he is undoubtedly a sound baseball mind and has been around the game for a long time. Hyde was named the manager for the Orioles back in 2019 and could be credited with helping turn the franchise around.

It took a little time to get things going for Baltimore, but in 2022, they had their first winning season under him, and it was clearly a team on the rise. In 2023, they were able to win the American League East with 101 victories. He followed that up with a 91-win performance in 2024, which secured them a Wild Card spot.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to help guide them to success in either of their postseason appearances. Furthermore, with the team getting off to a dreadful start in 2025, he was fired fairly quickly. Even though he was let go by Baltimore last year, he was a good manager for them and should be an excellent addition for the Rays’ front office.

