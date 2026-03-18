Rays Make Right Move by Sending Prospect to Minors

With Opening Day quickly approaching, the Tampa Bay Rays recently made some moves regarding a couple of top prospects.

As the season draws near, the roster for the Rays is starting to take shape for Opening Day. This was a team that really shook things up this winter with a plethora of moves. It came as no surprise to see that Tampa Bay was active in trying to squeeze all of the value out of their roster.

While they did make some additions in free agency to help strengthen some areas of need, they also made some trades that were more geared toward the future. Replenishing the farm system a bit might have been one of the top goals for the team this offseason.

They were able to do that in a significant way by trading both Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz in order to add a massive influx of talent to their farm system. Arguably, the top player they received in return was Houston Astros outfielder Jacob Melton. The talented prospect got to spend some time in the majors last year and figured to be in the mix for a spot on the Opening Day roster. However, as the Rays have trimmed things down, Melton will be starting the year in Triple-A.

Melton Starting in the Minors is the Right Move

Houston Astros center fielder Jacob Melton | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

While it would have been nice to have Melton join the team and be ready to be on the Opening Day roster right away, that isn’t going to be the case. The young outfielder does a lot of things well, but coming to a new team could take some time to adjust, and starting in the minors makes sense.

Even though it appears like Tampa Bay would have been willing to have him make the Opening Day roster, he didn’t perform well at the plate this spring compared to other outfield options, and moving him to the minors will give him a chance to work on some things.

This spring, Melton slashed .161/.212/.387, and making contact was an issue. While he did have a lot of swings and misses, he did flash some of the power with two home runs.

With the ability to play excellent defense and hit for power, it is easy to see why he is regarded as such a good prospect. However, if he wants to be successful in the majors, he is going to have to find a way to make more contact.