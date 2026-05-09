Rays Made Right Decision Not Trading Star Slugger in the Offseason

The Tampa Bay Rays have had an amazing start to the campaign, and the team is showing no signs of slowing down.

Coming off an active offseason, it was hard to predict what the Rays were going to look like in 2026. This was a franchise that was insistent that they were going to try to be a contender, but some of their moves during the offseason sent mixed messages.

It appeared that the franchise was looking to focus on restocking their farm system, but at the same time, they also added some veteran help in free agency. Players like Steven Matz and Nick Martinez have been great additions for the team and have helped create one of the best starting rotations in the league.

For the lineup, the team also added some talent, but the results have not been as good as the moves they made for the rotation. Additions this winter, like Cedric Mullins, haven’t worked out, and it has created a void in the lineup.

Even though the batting order might not be perfect, one decision that the Rays absolutely got right was keeping Yandy Diaz this offseason.

Rays Made Right Decision Keeping Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

Despite being a veteran nearing the end of his contract and being a prime candidate to be traded, Tampa Bay elected to hold on to their star slugger. This came as a bit of a surprise, considering how talented a player he is, but it has ended up being the right move by the team.

So far this season, Diaz has been incredible at the plate and recently was able to reach the impressive career milestone of 1,000 hits. The slugger is showing no signs of slowing down despite being 34 years old. This year, he has slashed .323/.401/.481 with five home runs and 23 RBI in 35 games played.

The offense for the Rays has been much better than expected, and a major reason why is the play of Diaz. Coming off such a strong campaign, Tampa Bay was likely expecting a little bit of regression, especially considering his age.

While it was likely tempting following the decisions to trade Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz, keeping Diaz has proven to be a very smart move by the Rays. Now, as the team looks to continue to be a contender, he should certainly be off the trade block this summer, assuming they sustain their success.