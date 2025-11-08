Rays Make Sense as Potential Fit for Reunion With Free Agent This Offseason
The Tampa Bay Rays have entered the offseason and are already making some significant changes to their roster.
As expected, this was a team that figured to be active during the winter, and that has proven to be true. What seemed like an easy decision for the team to pick up the options on a couple of veteran players became more difficult with the team shockingly not picking up the contract of closer Pete Fairbanks.
The right-hander was thought to be one of the most likely players to be traded this winter, but Tampa Bay elected not to pick up his option, making him a free agent. Due to that surprising decision, the trade market for the talented pitcher clearly wasn’t developing, and they elected to let him become a free agent.
Due to his price tag, the Rays will now have some additional assets to allocate to positions of need. One of the top areas that could use some help is at catcher. This is a position that has been an issue for the team in recent years, and options to improve it will be limited this winter.
The Athletic staff (subscription required) recently wrote about the Rays being a good fit for a reunion with catcher Danny Jansen this winter.
Reunion With Jansen Makes Complete Sense
Before being traded at the deadline to the Milwaukee Brewers, Jansen was a positive contributor for Tampa Bay behind the plate. The veteran catcher was doing a strong job both offensively and defensively, and the Rays were finally receiving some good production from the position.
However, with his value at a high, dealing him at the trade deadline made sense to get something in return for him in a contract year. Now, he is a free agent once again, and a reunion with the Rays makes a lot of sense.
Currently, the options for Tampa Bay behind the plate aren’t great with Hunter Feduccia and Nick Fortes. Due to a lack of proven talent at the position, Tampa Bay would be wise to seek an upgrade. With good catchers rarely becoming available in either free agency or the trade market, getting a proven veteran like Jansen back would make a lot of sense.
Since the team didn’t bring back Fairbanks, they are clearly going to be seeking upgrades in other areas to help improve the team. Catcher should undoubtedly be one of those spots, and Jansen makes a lot of sense.